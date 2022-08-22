Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway.

A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension.

Temporary portable traffic control signals will be placed along State Road 23 to maintain two-way traffic in this area. Restrictions will in place until the project is completed on Nov. 23, weather permitting.

(WNDU)

Also in South Bend, NIPSCO is working on a gas line on Western Avenue at the Mayflower Road intersection. The first phase of this project has closed eastbound lanes of Western Avenue from Mayflower Road to 300 feet east of the intersection.

Access will be maintained to all businesses in the impacted areas. Detour routes will be Sample Street via Mayflower Road or Chapin Street.

The following schedule and street closures will be in place for this project:

  • Aug. 22 – Sept. 13: Eastbound lanes of Western Avenue from Mayflower Road to 300 feet east of the intersection will be closed.
  • Sept. 13 – Sept. 15: Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Western Avenue from Mayflower Road to 300 feet east will be closed.
  • Sept. 15 – Oct. 5: Eastbound lanes reopen but the westbound lanes remain closed until Oct. 5, weather permitting.
(WNDU)

In Mishawaka, the intersection of S. Spring Street and W. 3rd Street is closed as part of a street sewer improvement project. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, but you can still access businesses located in the area.

The closure is expected to last until late October.

(WNDU)

