Patchy morning fog before a great weather start to the work week!
Patchy fog in some areas this morning will burn off, leading to a great day!
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Today: Patchy morning fog will burn off after sunrise. Skies become a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooling temperatures falling into the mid 50s overnight.
Tuesday: Morning fog is possible once again. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the lower 80s.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.