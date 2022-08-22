Patchy morning fog before a great weather start to the work week!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Patchy morning fog will burn off after sunrise. Skies become a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooling temperatures falling into the mid 50s overnight.

Tuesday: Morning fog is possible once again. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.