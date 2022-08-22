Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says it has received several reports this month from victims of wallet thefts from their purses.

Police say these thefts occurred at local stores. Police also say many of the victims were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started a small conversation.

The victims say they didn’t realize their wallet was missing until they were making their purchase, or their bank contacted them about suspicious activity. Some victims reported the suspects used their credit card and charged thousands of dollars at other stores.

Mishawaka Police have provided the following tips to protect your belongings from being taken by thieves at a store:

Keep your strap of your purse on your shoulder or across your chest. Keep your purse zipped! Think about not taking the purse with you when you go shopping. Take your ID, cash, credit cards and place them in your pocket. Place a rubber band around them. If you do take your purse, don’t leave it unattended in your shopping cart. Pay attention and know who is nearby. Always be suspicious of anyone trying to distract you. Report any suspicious activity to the store manager and the police.

If you possibly witnessed or know the suspects committing these thefts, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (574) 258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.