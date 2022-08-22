Medical Moment: Targeted treatment for thyroid cancer.

(WNDU) - Each year, 40,000 people are diagnosed with rare cancers.

Even though 40,000 doesn’t seem like a lot compared to the almost 2,000,000 people diagnosed with cancer each year, rare cancers account for 25 percent of all cancer deaths.

The thyroid cancer death rate saw a slight increase from 2009 to 2018 but has become more stable in recent years. There are about 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer in the most recent estimates with about 2,230 deaths from thyroid cancer.

Now, highly personalized treatments are being created to save one life at a time.

“I want to see my daughter graduate high school,” Vivian Panou said. “I want to see my other one turn 16 and graduate.”

Vivian Panou makes the most of each day for her two girls, Katerina and Aria, all while battling an extremely rare form of thyroid cancer.

“I touched my throat, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! What is that?’ It was like a golf ball. I freaked out,” Panou recalled.

Surgery, chemo, and radiation all helped for a little while, but then...

“’Doctor,’ I said, ‘Please tell me.’ I said, ‘Where has the cancer gone and how are we going to get rid of it?’ And he just dropped his arms like that. And he’s like, ‘Vivian.’ He’s like, ‘Where hasn’t it gone? It’s gone everywhere.’”

“So she had very aggressive cancer,” said Dr. Chae.

An expert developmental cancer therapeutics at Lurie Cancer Center, Dr. Young Chae helps find targeted therapies for hard-to-treat cases.

“We tailor our therapies based on patient’s genomic profile,” Dr. Chae explained.

Five days after the the first infusion, Vivian’s cancer had dramatically reduced.

“We were seeing that her pain disappeared within, I would say, days,” Dr. Chae said.

“I feel like the treatment I’m getting has been specially crafted just for me. ‘Cause they wanna make sure that I stick around for my girls,” Panou said.

One piece of new technology in treating Thyroid Cancer is the LigaSure, The LigaSure electrothermal vessel allows access to the thyroid for improved cosmetic outcomes and potentially improve the view when surgery is being performed.

It helps locate sentinel lymph nodes. This procedure, in conjunction with ultrasound, helps improve detection of the disease and is now becoming more widespread.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.