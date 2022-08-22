Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Averius Molik has pled guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

This is in connection to the death of his son, Asaiah Molik, more than a year and a half ago.

In January 2021, 6-month-old Asaiah was found unresponsive, lying face-down on the floor on top of some clothing. An autopsy revealed that he had at least 23 fractures to his ribs.

Under this plea agreement, the Prosecutor’s Office is dismissing the other counts Averius was facing, and the initially executed sentence will be capped at ten years.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

