Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark.

The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year.

The building is currently for sale, and the city of Mishawaka is looking for developers. It’s been part of the city’s landscape since 1853. At one time, the brewery produced 30,000 barrels of beer a year.

Despite its past success, Kamm and Schellinger has a long list of code violations, as well as dilapidation, according to Indiana Landmarks.

