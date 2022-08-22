High expectations among Irish running backs this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The running back room for the Notre Dame football team has high hopes for themselves this year as it looks to replace last year’s feature back Kyren Williams.

The back-to-back thousand yard rusher is has moved on to the NFL, leaving a stable of talented backs in the hands of new running backs coach Deland McCullough. Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs both had substantial chances to make an impact for the team last season and should now lead a group that will likely take a more committee-oriented approach.

And if you let Diggs tell it, the sky’s the limit for the Irish backs this year.

“I would say we’re the best running back room in the country, if you want to be honest,” Diggs says. “We’ve got a mixture of everything. We’ve got Audric (Estime) for power, we’ve got Chris (Tyree) with speed and explosiveness, and you’ve got me. I’m in the middle. I can do everything. And we’ve got Gi’Bran (Payne), he’s like a shorter me. He can do everything as well.”

McCullough is also really happy with where the running backs room is currently at.

“I’m really excited about the guys, McCullough says. “They’re focused, just being detailed, dependable, and disciplined. Throughout as what our standard—our core standard is—as a running back group. Specifically, I’m across the board really like things that Audric (Estime) is doing. He’s been showing all the capabilities you want to see—the proficiency and consistency you want in a lead back. Same thing for Chris Tyree. Really doing some great things as a space guy. Very healthy, obviously, explosive, picked up some needed pounds that will make him really good in pass protection.

“Logan (Diggs), for everything he can do, he’s really been showing well,” McCullough added. “Continuing to be competitive, continuing to be a team guy, room guy, unselfish. Gi’Bran Payne, I’ve really, really been happy with him. Just the way he’s been moving around.”

Speaking of Diggs, the Fighting Irish running back room got a big boost at the end of this past week when the sophomore was finally allowed ditch the red jersey and go full contact in fall camp.

Diggs had been recovering after hurting his left shoulder during the Blue-Gold Game back in April. Despite sitting behind Williams last season, Diggs stepped in and contributed for the Irish right away as a true freshman, gaining over 200 yards on the ground and reaching the endzone four times.

As he gears up for his second season with the team, Diggs talked about what he’s learned through the injury process just days before being cleared for full contact.

“I learned how much contact you actually get, because I’m not really getting that much contact,” Diggs says. “And I’d probably say I’ve learned how much I really love football, and how much football really means to me. It’s hard watching football, especially being around it. Football is kind of like what my life is based upon being around.

“With my recovery, I’ve just been attacking it ever day,” Diggs added. “Just staying confident, staying strong. What to help with the training staff, they’re just keeping me motivated and keeping me going, pushing me past my limits. So, just having a support system around me keeping me confident, keeping me poised is probably the best thing.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.