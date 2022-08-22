Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste.

And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.

The event will feature 15 local chefs preparing special dishes, and there will also be live music.

The money raised will go to the weekend backpack program at Cultivate. The goal is to feed 1,200 students in St. Joseph, Marshall and Elkhart counties.

While tickets to the event are sold out, you can still donate online to support Cultivate Food Rescue's mission.

