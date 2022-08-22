Argos Community comes together after car crash kills 16-year-old

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Emily Carr was going into her Junior year at Argos High School, but her life was tragically cut short on Saturday when her car and another vehicle collided.

On Saturday, around 4:30 in the afternoon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of US 31 and 18th road, just south of Argos, killing Carr and injuring four others, two of whom had to be airlifted to memorial hospital.

Emily’s cousins told 16 News Now that they grew up more like sisters than cousins and how Emily’s infectious laugh could make anyone join in on the laughter.

“She was so goofy. She always knew how to make all of us laugh no matter what the situation was,” said Ashlee Martin. “She’d crack a joke no matter how inappropriate it was for the situation. We’ve all just been talking about how she would’ve been the one making us laugh through all of this. She’ll seriously be missed so much.”

They also said that Emily loved all animals, babysitting, and playing volleyball.

“The whole school is there for our family,” said Martin. “They’re there for her. She grew up here, and she went to school here from day one. This would’ve been her junior year, so they all cared about her a lot.”

At Argus Community Schools, the community is everything, so they will come together and honor Emily this Thursday at a volleyball game.

“I think the girls and the coaches and athletic director are all planning to honor her on Thursday and do some significant things,” said Ned Speicher, superintendent at Argos Community Schools. “They want to have lanterns after the game and recognize her during the game, and we’ll be playing one of our local school districts, Triton, which I’m sure she’s competed against many times. And they’ll do the right thing. They’ll band together and celebrate her life.”

A candlelight vigil near the school will follow the game.

“Community is huge at Argos,” said Speicher. It’s a very small, tight community where everyone really cares about each other, and a lot of people are related to each other. And kids are a member of the community, not just a member of a family, and the family is grieving today with this tragic loss.”

Her cousin also told 16 News Now that Harry Potter and SpongeBob were among her favorite things. The family is asking people who attend the visitation to wear SpongeBob, Harry Potter-themed outfits, or Argos Dragon apparel, saying it would be the best way to honor her.

“I love her and miss her so much. I wish I could give her another hug,” said Martin.

Her uncle, Jeremy Martin, set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

