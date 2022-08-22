2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork.

Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away, which is why she ended up at the shelter. Cooper says she is a lover, and she would make a great family member. However, she might fit best in a home where she is the only pet. To find out more about Bjork, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Bjork or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can stop by the shelter at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

