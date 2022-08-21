Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27th.

The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo booth, a silent auction and more.

The fundraiser will help them support families going through a crisis due to violent crime, whether that’s providing grief counseling for those who have lost a loved one, helping pay for funeral arrangements, or getting them meals in their time of need.

Some of these funds will also go toward efforts to try and prevent violence from happening through engagement with young people.

They’ve been helping heal the community from violence for nearly two decades.

“We’re finding more nowadays that we’re seeing a lot of youth that are being involved in violence. We just want to be a help to the community and we need your support to do that,” Woods said.

Former WNDU morning anchor Josh Short will be coming into town to MC the event.

It’s happening at St. Peter and Paul Social Hall at 59290 Keria Trail, South Bend.

Doors open at 5:00 P.M. and the event goes until 11:00 P.M.

Tickets are running out. To find out availability, you can call Bobbie Woods at 574-315-1418.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.