Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending knee injury

Safety Xavier Watts taking reps at wide receiver
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In two weeks, the Notre Dame football team will kick off its season at Ohio State.

But we learned last weekend that the team will be missing veteran leader Avery Davis following a fall camp knee injury. And this weekend, Davis addressed the matter for the first time since getting hurt.

The 2021 captain posted a lengthy, heartfelt message on social media Friday, thanking his teammates and supporters, and ensuring them that he’ll be there to support the team this season however he can.

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees talked last week about what a veteran leader like Davis means to the team.

“You’re not going to find a guy that’s more respected than Avery Davis, from his peers to the coaches, (and) the way he’s handled himself,” Rees says. “You want to talk about heartbreak for a program? Everybody has felt that for Avery. For him to fight through everything early in his career, to find a role, own that role, be voted a captain, tear his knee, decide to come back, and then for it to happen again. You can’t ever justify it.

“And so, all we can do right now is love AD and give him our support and be there for him through these tough times,” Rees added. “There’s not a guy in this program that wouldn’t do anything for that kid.”

With the wide receiver room thinning out, a new development from camp this week is that the Irish have been experimenting with safety Xavier Watts on the offensive side of the ball.

Watts played wideout in high school and has looked fluid and comfortable in position drills with the receivers this week. He hasn’t entirely switched over yet, however, as he’s been seen practicing on both sides of the ball at different times throughout the past week.

