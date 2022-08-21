Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason.

New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University of Cincinnati for the past few years. Coach Mason will be tasked with bringing a pair of graduate transfers up to speed in kicker Blake Grupe and punter Jon Sot.

Mason spoke with 16 Sports after practice Friday about how things are working out for his guys so far.

“Certainly, we would like to have more guys that have maybe some more experience together as we go,” Mason says. “But it did give us an opportunity to bring in some experienced guys that had some experience in a lot of other places that can kind of add some of those things, or to fit maybe what we want to do scheme-wise and things. But there are pros and cons to that. We try to bring in the most consistent guys that we could find that also fit Notre Dame.

“For instance, we’ve got to find guys that can fit here on and off the field that can perform at a really high level,” Mason continued. “We added Grupe, that we think is awesome. Jon Sot came from Harvard, so we already know he’s going to be a great fit for Notre Dame on and off the field. A guy that’s been able to perform really well as an All-American at the FCS level. And those are guys have done a really, really good job for us as we graduate past students.”

Grupe says he and Sot, along with the rest of the special teams unit, have been working closely this summer to build rapport ahead of the season.

“I had some work with Sot before we were even both coming here,” Grupe says. “I’ve worked with him in camps before. You get an operation. We’ve worked together all summer, getting lots of reps. Preparation builds confidence. And so, we’ve just been putting in the work, and it’s paying off.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

