Argos teen dies in Marshall Co. crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen has died following a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene. Several people were taken to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

