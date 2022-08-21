5 injured in Cass County crash

The crash happened at the corner of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road.

Police say a 35-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling southbound on Decatur Road and proceeded to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. That’s when a 57-year-old Marcellus man traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway hit the woman’s vehicle.

Investigators learned the two vehicles collided into a third vehicle that was driven by a 42-year-old Three Rivers woman, who had two other passengers in her vehicle, including a 16 year old.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash victims were transported to hospitals in Kalamazoo and Dowagiac.

Seat belt use is unknown at this time, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

