Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest.

Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed that Grupe will have the field goal duties, both in short-range and long-range situations. Mason said 53 yards, weather permitting, will be the range for Grupe this season.

Grupe touched on making the transition from Arkansas State to The House that Rockne Built.

“I feel like I’ve seen both sides of it, and that’s a chip on my shoulder,” he says. “I’ve been doubted for my size in my whole entire life, and so I see it as a chip on my shoulder, and I use that. When you are on the hot side of it, you just got to keep it rolling, stay confident, and just go out and use that chip. Go out there and just have the confidence in yourself to know that you’re going to go out there and do your job every single time, despite any of the circumstances.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

