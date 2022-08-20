Suspect arrested in South Bend double homicide investigation

Joseph Newgent
Joseph Newgent(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged following the discovery of two bodies more than a week ago.

On Aug. 9, South Bend Police began investigating the deaths of Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24, after they were found dead inside a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Autopsies revealed both Best and Honer suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Joseph Newgent, 52, as a suspect. Newgent was arrested by VCU detectives on Friday.

Newgent has been charged with two counts of murder, as well as a firearm enhancement. He is currently lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

