Pet Vet: Summer Allergies

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That’s why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to highlight allergies, and how to manage pets that are affected.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by shooting him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

