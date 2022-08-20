‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ sets sail once again in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Great Cardboard Boat Race” sets sail once again in Elkhart!

The race is an all-day, tailgate party highlighting a must-see race of handmade cardboard boats. At noon, the fun kicked off with food trucks, drinks, and activities followed by boats setting sail at 3 p.m.

This year’s theme was decades with the boat designs representing different eras of time.

“This is our 100th anniversary, so we had a lot of people come out for our 100th birthday, our goal is to raise $100,000 dollars, so a lot of people are coming out here to vote with their dollar on their favorite cardboard hat,” explained Natalie Evans, Crossroads United Way’s Vice President for Community Impact.

The money raised from Friday’s event goes towards the Crossroads United Way Funds.

