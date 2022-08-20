Friday Night Football: Local scores and highlights

(WNDU) - High school football kicked off on Friday night in Indiana!

Here’s a look at the scores from our local teams. You can also watch highlights in the videos above and below!

Mishawaka 38, Marian 0

Northridge 50, Adams 12

Elkhart 33, Concord 0

Penn 35, Valparaiso 6

NorthWood 31, Jimtown 7

Fairfield 22, Goshen 20 (OT)

New Prairie 35, LaPorte 0

Osceola Grace 54, Clay 6

Hammond Central 30, Washington 6

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Wawasee 0

LaVille 42, Bremen 0

West Central 26, Caston 8

West Noble 33, Central Noble 7

Columbia City 31, Churubusco 7

North Judson 45, Culver 12

Culver Academy 17, Indianapolis Tech 14

John Glenn 28, Boone Grove 14

Knox 54, Winamac 19

Warsaw 35, Michigan City 7

East Noble 51, Plymouth 7

Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 0

South Bend Saint Joseph 36, Lakeland 17

Rochester 35, Southwood 21

Triton 49, South Central 0