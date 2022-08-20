Friday Night Football: Local scores and highlights
High school football kicked off on Friday night in Indiana!
Here's a look at the scores from our local teams.
Mishawaka 38, Marian 0
Northridge 50, Adams 12
Elkhart 33, Concord 0
Penn 35, Valparaiso 6
NorthWood 31, Jimtown 7
Fairfield 22, Goshen 20 (OT)
New Prairie 35, LaPorte 0
Osceola Grace 54, Clay 6
Hammond Central 30, Washington 6
Tippecanoe Valley 26, Wawasee 0
LaVille 42, Bremen 0
West Central 26, Caston 8
West Noble 33, Central Noble 7
Columbia City 31, Churubusco 7
North Judson 45, Culver 12
Culver Academy 17, Indianapolis Tech 14
John Glenn 28, Boone Grove 14
Knox 54, Winamac 19
Warsaw 35, Michigan City 7
East Noble 51, Plymouth 7
Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 0
South Bend Saint Joseph 36, Lakeland 17
Rochester 35, Southwood 21
Triton 49, South Central 0