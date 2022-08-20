First Alert Forecast: Highest chance of rain arrives Saturday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Highest chance of widespread rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. any rain will exit by 2 to 4 AM. Watch for pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and brief gusty wind speeds up to 40 mph. Low: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Our highest rain chance will arrive before daybreak. Hit-and-miss showers with a ruble or two of thunder will be the theme throughout the day, but NOT a washout. Most areas will stay dry Sunday. High: 76° Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 80°. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another dry and quiet week is shaping up after this weekend’s rain chance. Highs will average around 80-85 degrees throughout the week. Our next chance of rain will arrive early Friday morning and towards the second half of next weekend.

