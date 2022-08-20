First Alert Forecast: Highest chance of rain arrives Saturday night
Widespread rain for most of Michiana arrives late Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Potential for lightning and pockets of heavy rainfall. Click here for your full First Alert Weather forecast!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Highest chance of widespread rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. any rain will exit by 2 to 4 AM. Watch for pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and brief gusty wind speeds up to 40 mph. Low: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Our highest rain chance will arrive before daybreak. Hit-and-miss showers with a ruble or two of thunder will be the theme throughout the day, but NOT a washout. Most areas will stay dry Sunday. High: 76° Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 80°. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another dry and quiet week is shaping up after this weekend’s rain chance. Highs will average around 80-85 degrees throughout the week. Our next chance of rain will arrive early Friday morning and towards the second half of next weekend.
