Fatal police shooting victim’s mother calls for justice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell’s family said they won’t rest until there is some form of justice.

On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante’s mother, and her attorney, as well as other organization leaders, gathered to speak out about the incident.

The group shared their plans of getting justice for Dante, as well as their hopes of making a difference in his honor.

Marcia Kittrell told 16 News Now that they are asking the community to come together and demand a change within local law enforcement.

“My son would be alive today, if somebody from mental health, not the police, but somebody from mental health. Or even if I could have spoken with him. No. It’s terrible,” Kittrell said.

Kittrell’s attorney said that they will continue to seek answers and advocate for better training amongst law enforcement. Especially those dealing with individuals struggling with mental health issues like Dante Kittrell did.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.