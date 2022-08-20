Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.

The event was free and family friendly, with activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Attendees were able to stroll the streets of Downtown South Bend, taking in all of the different sights, sounds, and tastes the region had to offer.

Some booths even encouraged visitors to create their own works of art.

“We have been attending Art Beat since it started, as customers at first, and it’s just the best event in Downtown South Bend, or in the area in general. It brings the community together, showcases so many different artists that you never even knew were around here you know. You get blown away by their art,” said Carrie Kobb, a local artist and vendor at Art Beat.

If you were unable to attend Art Beat, but would like information on other upcoming Downtown South Bend events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.