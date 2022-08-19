Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Thursday night in Michigan City.

Officers were called around 9:10 p.m. to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street. When they arrived, they found one person had been shot and they immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Prior to that shooting, officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses and learned that vehicles had been struck by gun fire. They also discovered bullet shell casings in the area.

Police are interviewing witnesses as they attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area, and process evidence collected at the scene. Currently, it is unknown if these incidents are related.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1074, or email at lhood@emichigancity.com

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.