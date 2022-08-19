Threat to Rochester Community School Corporation found not credible

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Fulton County Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip concerning a threat to the Rochester Community School Corporation on Thursday night.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the tip by conducting interviews and determined the threat to be unfounded and not credible.

Out of an abundance of caution, there was additional law enforcement presence at Rochester schools Friday morning.

The Fulton County community has very good reason to be cautious after two individuals pled guilty to plotting school shootings in the county back in 2020. There is no word at this time if this threat investigation is related to that case.

