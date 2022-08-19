‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights.

The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the University of Notre Dame despite significant obstacles.

Admission to Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. Parking is also free. You’re asked to park south of the stadium and enter the stadium through Gate D on the southwest side of the stadium.

Entry opens at 8:30 p.m. The two-hour movie, which will be captioned, begins at 9 p.m.

Seating will be general admission, with faculty, staff, and visitors being seated in the stadium bowl in sections 26-34. Students from Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College, and Holy Cross College, with wrist bands for the event, will be allowed to sit on the football field to watch the movie.

No outside food or drink is allowed, but concession stands will be open and offering movie theatre-type snacks, such as popcorn, candy, water, and fountain drinks. All concession stands require purchases to be cashless.

University staff will search the bags of anyone entering the stadium.

