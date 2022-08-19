‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening

The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his...
The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the University of Notre Dame despite significant obstacles.(University of Notre Dame Office of Media Relations)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights.

The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the University of Notre Dame despite significant obstacles.

Admission to Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. Parking is also free. You’re asked to park south of the stadium and enter the stadium through Gate D on the southwest side of the stadium.

Entry opens at 8:30 p.m. The two-hour movie, which will be captioned, begins at 9 p.m.

Seating will be general admission, with faculty, staff, and visitors being seated in the stadium bowl in sections 26-34. Students from Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College, and Holy Cross College, with wrist bands for the event, will be allowed to sit on the football field to watch the movie.

No outside food or drink is allowed, but concession stands will be open and offering movie theatre-type snacks, such as popcorn, candy, water, and fountain drinks. All concession stands require purchases to be cashless.

University staff will search the bags of anyone entering the stadium.

More information on the university’s visitor mask policy.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a South Bend neighborhood.
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
Alarming iLearn test results
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Man killed in Niles shooting
It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet...
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend

Latest News

Tricia Sloma introduces us to Matt, who is in need of a forever family on this edition of...
Wednesday’s Child: Matthew’s next move
$10 million must be cut from Portage Manor plans to proceed, officials say.
Portage Manor in South Bend to host hiring event Thursday
Art Beat returns to South Bend on Saturday
The Portland rock band will be heading to Four Winds Field on September 16.
Everclear set to perform at Four Winds Field in September