Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.(CBS 8 San Diego / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new report shows no school year in nearly a decade in the United States saw as much gunfire as last year.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence, published the report.

It shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

That’s more than double the total from the previous year. No other year going back to 2013-2014 ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report said homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60% of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school, and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report say most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a South Bend neighborhood.
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
Alarming iLearn test results
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet...
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
Man killed in Niles shooting

Latest News

FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
It's the third weekend of August, which means St. Joseph is celebrating all things southwest...
Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Vendors descend upon St. Joseph, Mich., for Love Local Weekend in July 2022.
Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan
The baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!
Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo