Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field. Freeman said he does expect Patterson to be on the field, knowing the type of competitor he is.

“It’s going to be on him,” Freeman says. “It’s going to be his pain tolerance and how much he can perform at the level we expect him to with the pain. He might feel great. I talked to him today, he said he feels great, and so we got to do what’s best for J-Patt. If he’s ready to go, he’s going to play. If he’s not ready to go, then we’ll get him ready for when he’s ready to go.”

Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

