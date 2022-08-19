Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death

Woman found unconscious near 3-year-old
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges.

Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.

Police were called to a home in the 6200 block of Coloma Township back on June 20. When they arrived, they found Sobol unconscious near the girl, who’s breathing tube was not attached to her.

The girl’s father was performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

During questioning, Sobol admitted to police she had used meth. Prosecutors have offered Sobol a plea deal where the charges for meth would be dropped if she pleads guilty to second-degree murder and agrees to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Sobol has until Sept. 16 to accept the deal. If she does not, her trial is scheduled to start Dec. 6. She remains in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a South Bend neighborhood.
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
Alarming iLearn test results
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet...
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
Man killed in Niles shooting

Latest News

The City of South Bend is ramping up for some ramp removal.
Project targets removal of ramps at Eddy Street Bridge cloverleaf interchanges
Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts...
Don Savoie: Blue-eyes Soul takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
3D mapping to find and treat heart arrhythmias.
Medical Moment: 3D mapping to find and treat heart arrhythmias
The center works with children who have been the victims of domestic violence and abuse.
Golf tournament raises money for Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan