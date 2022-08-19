Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges.

Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.

Police were called to a home in the 6200 block of Coloma Township back on June 20. When they arrived, they found Sobol unconscious near the girl, who’s breathing tube was not attached to her.

The girl’s father was performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

During questioning, Sobol admitted to police she had used meth. Prosecutors have offered Sobol a plea deal where the charges for meth would be dropped if she pleads guilty to second-degree murder and agrees to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Sobol has until Sept. 16 to accept the deal. If she does not, her trial is scheduled to start Dec. 6. She remains in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $500,000.

