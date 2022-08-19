Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say

Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXAHACHIE, Tx. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was found in the bushes outside an apartment complex in Texas on Thursday.

The Waxahachie Police Department said officers found the baby boy wrapped in a T-shirt around 8:30 a.m.

The infant was treated by medical staff and taken to a hospital where he is doing well, according to police.

Authorities said the newborn is in the custody of Child Protection Services.

The juvenile mother of the child has been identified but police have not released her name.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Man killed in Niles shooting
Alarming iLearn test results
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet...
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
A Marshall Traditional School teacher is celebrating 68 years in education.
Marshall Traditional School teacher celebrates 68 years in education

Latest News

Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Food safety expert shares tips on protecting school lunches from foodborne illnesses
Texas family of 5 expecting '1 more child' surprised with quadruplets
Olga Rudneva walks along the edge of a crater Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike...
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Tips on how pack school lunches to protect from food-borne illnesses