Michiana colleges, universities welcoming students back to campus

(WNDU) - College students are returning to Michiana as the school year kicks off!

If you live or work near any of the colleges or universities in our area—or have a college student yourself—here’s what you need to know.

ANDREWS UNIVERSITY : Classes start Aug. 29

BETHEL UNIVERSITY : Classes began on Thursday, Aug. 18

GOSHEN COLLEGE : Classes start Aug. 29

GRACE COLLEGE : Students arriving on campus this weekend, with classes starting Wednesday, Aug. 24.

HOLY CROSS COLLEGE : Holy Cross students are moving in Friday, Aug. 19. Classes start Monday, Aug. 22.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY SOUTH BEND : Classes start Monday, Aug. 22

LAKE MICHIGAN COLLEGE : Classes start Sept. 6

MARIAN UNIVERSITY’S ANCILLA COLLEGE : Classes start Monday, Aug. 22

PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST : Classes start Monday, Aug. 22

SAINT MARY’S COLLEGE : Saint Mary’s students have already been moving in over the last few days. Classes start Monday, Aug. 22.

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN COLLEGE : Classes start Sept. 6