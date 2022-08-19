Medical Moment: 3D mapping to find and treat heart arrhythmias

Published: Aug. 19, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 1 in 18 people in the US have a heart arrhythmia.

A study suggests that 1 in 4 adults over the age of 40 could develop an irregular heartbeat.

A healthy heart beats up to 100 times a minute. But if that increases... you may suffer from a heart arrhythmia, caused by breakdowns in the electrical pathways of the heart.

“Some can cause the heart muscle to weaken, and you could develop heart failure, and some can predispose you to stroke,” said Rod Passman, an electrophysiologist at Northwestern Medicine.

Traditionally, doctors diagnose these disorders with an EKG, then medications or an ablation is performed. But now, Northwestern Medicine doctors are among the first in the country to use a new advanced 3D mapping system.

“By sending magnetic signals through the body, we could recreate a three dimensional animation of your heart,” Dr. Passman explained.

Previous technology mapped a few dozen points within the heart. The new technology can map tens of thousands of points in just a few minutes, pinpoints the problem down the millimeter.

“We can then develop a very personalized approach to your abnormal rhythm,” Dr. Passman said.

A catheter is inserted through a tiny incision, snaked through the blood vessel in the groin. Doctors either heat or freeze the abnormal tissue, sending the heart back into a normal rhythm.

“We can perform your ablations faster, safer, and more effectively, and hopefully, restore you to a higher quality life than you had before,” Dr. Passman finished.

Men are at a slightly higher risk.

There are also things we do to reduce the risk including weight loss, frequent exercise, minimizing alcohol intake, and treating other disorders such as sleep apnea.

Anyone over the age of 65, especially those who have diabetes or high blood pressure, should be checked every year for abnormal heart rhythms.

