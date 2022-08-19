Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

By WALA Staff, Ariel Mallory and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Authorities in Alabama have charged a 20-year-old in connection to the death of a TikTok star’s son, according to the district attorney’s office.

Reuban Gulley is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Randon Lee, 18, at a gas station in June, just days before his 19th birthday, WALA reports.

Investigators said Lee, the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, was shot after he met up with two people to sell them marijuana.

Nichols turned to social media after her son’s death to plead for answers.

“I have never asked y’all for anything -- but I need your help with this, there’s almost 7-million people that follow me -- somebody’s got to know something,” said a tearful Ophelia Nichols, known as Mama Tot on TikTok (account: ‘shoelover99′). “He was just 18 years old -- that’s the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town -- they’re out there.”

While Gulley was charged with murder, it’s unclear if investigators believe he was the shooter or getaway driver.

