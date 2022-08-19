Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the third weekend of August, which means St. Joseph is celebrating all things southwest Michigan all weekend long!

Love Local Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 19, with a free hour-long concert at 7 p.m. at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell.

The festival continues at the St. Joe Farmers Market Saturday, Aug. 20, which features extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lake Bluff Artisan Fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lake Bluff Park.

The Saturday slate of Love Local Weekend ends at Whittlesey Park with an opportunity to bring your kids out for a screening of “Sing 2″ at 7:30 p.m. as part of the city’s summer movies series.

Love Local Weekend wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 21, with a free Municipal Band Concert at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell at 7 p.m.

All weekend long, visitors 21 and older can enjoy the Downtown Social District. For further information on Love Local Weekend, click here.

