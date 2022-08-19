Golf tournament raises money for Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 200 golfers played in the fifth annual Watermark Golf Invitational on Friday morning at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.

The tournament raises money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan in St. Joseph. The center works with children who have been the victims of domestic violence and abuse.

“It’s always great when you can have fun doing something that’s important,” says Chris Mason, founder of the Watermark Golf Invitational. “And everyone that participates, they see the greater good in the cause, too, in addition to why we do it. But we just kind of want to keep growing it.”

Volunteers from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan were on hand to help with lunch, games, and more.

