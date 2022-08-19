Freeman gives updates on fall camp at press conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference Thursday to give an update on fall camp.

It comes less than a week after announcing Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback.

Freeman says they held a 90-play scrimmage Thursday—with 30 plays for the each of the first, second, and third strings. He said it’ll likely be the last time they’ll go full contact until they face Ohio State.

“The offense ended up winning the jersey scrimmage,” Freeman says. “They kept the blue jerseys, and at the end of the day it was because of turnovers. I told the guys defensively, if we don’t get takeaways, you’re not going to win the jersey scrimmage. Offensively, if you don’t turn the ball over, you will win the jersey scrimmage. There was only one turnover, and the result is that the offense kept the jerseys.”

Freeman also had some updates on injury statuses for a couple of players. Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Freeman is expecting sophomore running back Logan Diggs to be back in a blue jersey next week, meaning he’ll be a full go for the rest of camp. Diggs injured his left shoulder during the Blue-Gold Game in April while throwing a stiff arm. He is expected to be one of the premier backs in the offense.

Another update from Freeman’s press conference—he did say if they were playing today, senior safety Brandon Joseph would be fielding punt returns for the team. There have been three freshmen taking kickoffs and punts along with Joseph, a tranfer from Northwestern. They include running back Gi’Bran Payne, wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, and cornerback Jaden Mickey.

16 Sports is expected to hear from Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason on Friday, but it sounds like transfer kicker Blake Grupe will be the placekicker for the Irish. Freeman said Grupe went 3-for-4 on field goals Thursday, one of which went through the uprights from 53 yards out. The one he missed was also a 53-yarder.

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

