‘Food 4 Kids’ backpack program ensures kids have food on weekends

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a sad reality that many kids rely on their school to provide their daily meals.

It’s a reality the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is trying to change through the Food 4 Kids backpack program.

It’s a weekend food assistance program offered during the school year. Kids in grades K through 6th can receive a bag full of food each weekend.

Right now, there are more than 31,000 kids in northern Indiana who are food insecure.

“It’s really unfortunate,” said Marijo Martinc, the executive director of the Food Bank. “I mean, it’s hard to imagine that kids actually go hungry in our communities, and they do.”

A $150 donation can feed one child for an entire school year. That’s just $3.75 per week.

To make a donation, visit feedindiana.org.

