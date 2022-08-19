Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms.

Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the fire at the home in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue killed 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch. Two others were also hurt in the blaze, including a woman who was rescued from the home and a responding firefighter.

Genessa Jones
Genessa Jones(The Goshen News)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

