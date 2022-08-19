‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign starts this weekend in Indiana

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police have announced a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starting this weekend and going through the end of Labor Day.

This means there will be more police on the road targeting drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Traffic deaths involving alcohol have been on the rise over the past few years. Drunk driving is responsible for roughly 25 percent of the state’s fatal crashes.

Fatal crashes in general are also on the rise, up 20 percent from 2021 in the same quarter.

“Our goal isn’t to take people to jail,” said Captain Derek Allen of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s to make people think about the choices they’re making and the consequences before they get behind the wheel so that we can prevent a needless tragedy.”

