Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!

The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!

They’re currently asking for name ideas from the community as she gets comfortable with all kinds of new situations for the ambassador role.

