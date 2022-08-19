All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunites

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

The reunion of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League brought surviving players together to reminisce about the glory days.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League made history from 1942 through 1954, being the first women to play professional baseball.

In 1992, the ladies were immortalized in the film, “A League of Their Own.”

On Friday, the team watched a private screening of the first episode of the new Amazon series also titled, “A League of Their Own.”

“I’m just happy that we can do this and I mean gosh, to think another series is coming out, it’s just great really you know,” said Mary Moore, who played for the Springfield Sallies and Battlecreek Belles. “Because the first time that movie came out in 1992, nobody knew anything about it or us, and now I mean, everybody knows.”

The ladies will be in town at the South Bend History Museum until Sunday.

And if interested, you can stream the new series on Amazon Prime now.

