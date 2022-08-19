All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunites

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

The reunion of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League brought surviving players together to reminisce about the glory days.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League made history from 1942 through 1954, being the first women to play professional baseball.

In 1992, the ladies were immortalized in the film, “A League of Their Own.”

On Friday, the team watched a private screening of the first episode of the new Amazon series also titled, “A League of Their Own.”

“I’m just happy that we can do this and I mean gosh, to think another series is coming out, it’s just great really you know,” said Mary Moore, who played for the Springfield Sallies and Battlecreek Belles. “Because the first time that movie came out in 1992, nobody knew anything about it or us, and now I mean, everybody knows.”

The ladies will be in town at the South Bend History Museum until Sunday.

And if interested, you can stream the new series on Amazon Prime now.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a South Bend neighborhood.
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
Alarming iLearn test results
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
It’s the newest space for visitors to play Class III games like poker, roulette, and even bet...
Expanded 45,000 ft. gaming floor opens at Four Winds Casino in South Bend
Man killed in Niles shooting

Latest News

The Great Cardboard Boat Race.
'The Great Cardboard Boat Race'
All-American Girls Professional League reunites.
All-American Girls Professional League reunites
Where Michigan's abortion ruling stands
Where Michigan's abortion ruling stands
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Michigan City shooting