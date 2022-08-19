2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
Man killed in Niles shooting
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023

Latest News

Electric vehicles battery joint venture submits abatement app.
Electric vehicles battery joint venture submits abatement app
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative