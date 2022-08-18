South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and a reduced count of using a computer or the internet to commit a crime. Both carry maximum penalties of four years in prison.

Authorities say Joubert tried to meet a 15-year-old girl at the Hampton Inn in Niles as part of a sting operation by the Berrien County and Genesee County Sheriff’s Departments. According to the court documents, he also admitted to sending sexually explicit photos to the person he intended to meet with.

Joubert worked with the Ice Box and the Irish Youth Hockey League (IYHL).

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

