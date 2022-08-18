New running backs coach brings Super Bowl standard to Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the new assistants on Marcus freeman’s staff is new running backs coach Deland McCullough.

McCullough comes from Indiana University, where he was associate head coach and running backs coach for the Hoosiers in 2021.

He’s also the only coach on the staff with a Super Bowl ring, which he won in 2019 as the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. That pro experience has been huge for the guys in Notre Dame’s running back room so far in fall camp.

McCullough touched on what he brings to the group, who may be a bit underrated heading into the first week of the season.

“Just with the details. Detail, dependable, discipline,” McCullough says. “That’s the standard of the room and those things don’t waiver. And of course, things spider off from that. Being tough guys, putting the mentality in that room that the team can count on us. We can carry the team.”

Sophomore running back Logan Diggs and junior running back Chris Tyree both agreed.

“You’ve got to be really, really detailed on everything,” Diggs says. “He told us that in meetings this morning. If you want to make it to the next level, every single detail has to be perfect.”

“With him being a running back, it’s a lot easier to go through film and understand where he’s coming from,” Tyree says. “Even when he’s asking us questions and we’re explaining the questions to him, it’s really transparent just because he’s played the game as well. So, it’s pretty good for us.”

Meanwhile, the announcement of Tyler Buchner as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback gives clarity to the running backs heading into their season opener at Ohio State.

“It’s really, really important,” Diggs says. “We’re next to them every single play. It’s our job, we’re like the last resort, safety man, or we got to protect him. So, I feel like it’s really big. Quarterback, running back, we’re right next to each other. Like Batman and Robin, we’re right next to each other.”

Sophomore running back Audric Estime concurred.

“I feel that’s good for us,” Estime says. “We know who’s the guy, so we’re not just competing. We can put the ball down and go. Buch is ready to go. I feel like we’re going to compliment off each other well. So, I’m just ready to go with him and lead us to a national championship.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

