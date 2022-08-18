New Brandywine head coach embracing ‘small town’ feel

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Longtime Indiana high school football coach Justin Kinzie has crossed the border into Michigan to take over the Brandywine Bobcats football program.

It’s Kinzie’s first head coaching job. Kinzie’s players described him as a player’s coach who also cares about his community.

“He brings a lot of energy, has done a lot of new things that have been better for the program, so I think in all he’s a really good change over,” says Phillip McLaurin, senior linebacker. “It’s bigger than football to him. Big family guy, and the team means everything to him. The other day, we had a person in the community pass away recently. He was at the funeral with the guys and telling them any time you need me, I’ll be here to talk, and that’s huge.”

Kinzie told us the community support helped draw him there. And when you combine the excitement of Kinzie, the excitement and buy-in of his players, and the support of “small town” community, Brandywine could be building towards its goal of an undefeated regular season.

“It’s like every stereotype you’ve ever seen in any high school football movie ever,” Kinzie says. “It’s nuts. I put out a call that for our playbooks, our guys need binders. And within a couple of minutes, I had parents texting me, (saying) ‘I’ll drop off binders tomorrow.’ And I guess it isn’t just football. It’s everything—basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball—this community is just passionate about Brandywine High School, and it’s great.”

Brandywine’s season begins on Aug. 25 when the Bobcats host Watervliet. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

