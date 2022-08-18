Michigan’s unemployment decreases after months of stagnancy

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - The State of Michigan released it’s latest unemployment report for the month of July.

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, statewide employment increased by 8,000 jobs while unemployment decreased by 5,000. Michigan’s jobless rate slightly decreased from 4.3 percent, where it’s remained steady over the last three months, to 4.2 percent.

“Michigan’s jobless rate slid down to 4.2 percent in July after lingering at 4.3 percent over the previous three months,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs advanced by 26,000 in July, reflecting gains throughout most major statewide industries.”

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate stands at 3.5 percent.

