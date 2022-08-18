Medical Moment: Treating bone cysts in children

(WNDU) - Bone cysts are fluid-filled areas inside of a growing bone that has yet to develop into an actual bone.

They are benign, which means not cancerous, and develop in children and young adults mostly.

Although it can involve any bone, the most common sites are the distal femur, proximal humerus, the proximal tibia, and the spine. Most cases cause mild pain, but the rapid growth of a lesion may mimic malignancy.

Symptoms of a bone cyst generally do not cause pain but if they are large enough, they can cause the bone to become weaker and fracture much easier. This type of fracture is called a pathologic fracture.

The surgery to get rid of them can be painful, until now. A new technique is helping to make these brittle bones stronger and let kids be kids.

Life is pretty sweet for 12-year-old Brooklyn Tissiere. But it wasn’t always this way.

“I was skipping on my kitchen floor with socks, and, I fell,” Tissiere recalled.

That was the first Brooklyn broke her arm. In all, her fragile bone snapped five times.

“She actually just stepped off a low diving board to our local pool,” said Mark Tissiere, Brooklyn’s father. “And when she pushed herself up, her arm broke.”

Brooklyn was suffering from a unicameral bone cyst.

“It’s a fluid-filled cyst that expands bone,” said Shanker Rajeswaran, a doctor of interventional radiology at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “Makes the bone thinner and so, then, the walls essentially become as thin as an eggshell.”

6 years ago, doctors used a more invasive surgery on Brooklyn, making a large incision, scraping the cyst wall, and then, grafting it with bone.

The cyst came back.

Then, Brooklyn became the first person to undergo a new minimally invasive technique developed at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“Through two small pokes, we get two needles into the cyst, and we inject a medicine to destroy the cyst,” Dr. Rajeswaran explained.

Doctors inject the cyst with doxycycline to destroy it, and then, inject a bone graft to strengthen the bone.

“Essentially, the bone now looks normal which previously looked like that,” Dr. Rajeswaran said.

Brooklyn hasn’t had any breaks in the last four years.

“I’ve started playing volleyball,” Tissiere said. “I played softball, dance, basketball.”

Sports she never thought she would be able to enjoy again.

The cysts are more common in boys than girls. They are usually not painful, and many go undetected. The cyst will usually stop growing when a child is full-grown, and most will fill in and disappear.

