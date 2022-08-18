Manufacturer of battery cells for electric vehicles potentially investing in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be in New Carlisle.

Ultium Cells has submitted a tax abatement application with St. Joseph County. Ultium Cells, with the support of GM officials are in discussions with the appropriate local officials on the abatement application.

Officials with Ultium Cells say they look forward to the application being reviewed and hopefully approved later this month, as securing an approved tax abatement is a critical step of the project moving forward.

The manufacturer is expected to start producing battery cells for electric vehicle at three facilities in the U.S.

Lansing, Mich.

Spring Hill, Tenn.

Warren, Ohio

Production is expected to start at the Ohio plant later this year, while production is slated to begin at the Tennessee plant in early 2023 and at the Michigan plant in late 2025.

