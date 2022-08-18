Habitat for Humanity, Lippert Components build home for family in need

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was a big day for Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County! They teamed up with two groups to build a new home for the Sorenson family.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with Concord High Schools’ Construction Trads Partnership as well as Lippert Components to help build the home.

Jamie Sorenson is a mother of two.

Once the house is complete, her family will move out of their old apartment and into a beautiful new home.

“Between crying and laughing, and just being happy, just getting the opportunity was a blessing honestly,” Sorenson said. “It means that me and my kids are going to have a place to call our own. We’re not going to have to worry about if something’s not good enough, or if we have mold in our apartment, or our electrical outlets are falling out of the walls. Things like that... We’re not going to have worry about those things anymore.”

Jamie said she’s blessed to have Lippert and Habitat helping to build her house.

She’s also incredibly thankful for the Concord Students who will be helping with the work.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

