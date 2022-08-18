First Alert Forecast: Sunny Through Friday, Rain Returns This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: More sunshine fills the skies as our nice stretch of weather continues. Highs remain in the lower 80s through the afternoon with a light breeze. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and temperatures falling through the 70s and into the lower 60s by early Friday morning. If you look on the horizon to the north away from city lights and likely through a camera lens. You may be able to see the northern lights! Low of 61 degrees. Winds Calm.

FRIDAY: A very nice and comfortable end to the week. Temperatures will get into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Staying comfortable as you head out and enjoy the return of Friday Night Football across Michiana! High of 84 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a breeze from the south and west. Highs will get back into the middle 80s by the afternoon as clouds build. Mostly cloudy skies later in the day will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening as a system begins to move our way. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: On Sunday Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. This is as the storm system takes its time moving across Michiana. On Monday some showers could linger, potentially even a brief shower into Tuesday before some sunshine will fill the skies again. Temperatures will remain constant between the upper 70s and the middle 80s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 17th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 82

Wednesday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.00″

